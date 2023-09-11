Oil spill reported northwest of Epping North Dakota Mineral Sources Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of an oil spill occurring Saturday, September 2, at the PANKOWSKI SWD 1 well, northwest of Epping. Tallgrass Water North Dakota, LLC reported on Thursday that 2,490 barrels of oil were released. At the time of reporting, 2,489 barrels of oil had been recovered.A North Dakota Oil and Gas inspector has been to location and will monitor the remediation. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Williston man dies in fatal accident in Ray Fatal crash victims identified Oklahoma men killed in Highway 2 rollover Man injured in motorcycle crash arrested for DUI New manager wants to make workforce center "a go-to place" School board approves purchase of Hagan property Gas station at 13 Mile closes Williston resident inducted into Dakotas Musicians Hall of Fame Katie Olson places second in Bowman Invite WHS Boys Tennis battles Legacy at the ARC