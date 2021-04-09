Oil prices Apr 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ND Light Sweet: $53 DOWN $.25West Texas Intermediate: $59.32 DOWN $.28Brent Crude: $62.95 DOWN $.25RIG COUNT: 15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR Brush fire contained in Trenton-Bainevville area, 5 miles from Fort Union, Buford Wildfires consume brush truck north of Williston, scorch 2,000 acres in TRP's north unit Staring down the barrel of a Biden administration, one oil and gas organization makes an eye-brow raising proposal Jared Spooner adds Williston flavor to Frozen Four Candy Crate, Benelli's to move into Rootz building this summer Celebration of Barb Cotton's life planned at Recreation Park Wildfire at TRNP getting treatment that is rare in North Dakota Plea deal would give suspended sentence to woman accused of sex with 13-year-old boy Learn more about candidates for Williston State College's new president Williams County awards $2.118 million in grants to boost behavioral health in Williston, Williams County Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Williston Herald Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists