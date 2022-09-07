Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Yvonne J. Sonstegaard, 98, of Williston, passed away on Monday evening, September 5, at the Sanford Health Center in Bismarck, ND.

Her funeral service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Sonstegaard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments