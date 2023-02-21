Winfred Smith 93 Feb 21, 2023 Feb 21, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Winfred Smith 93, of Grenora, ND passed away at his home in Grenora on Friday evening, February 17, 2023.Cremation has taken place under the care of Everson Coughlin Cremation Services. A Memorial Service will be held at later date.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Winifred or leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of Winfred Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Williston UPS Store is closing Williston brewery to host 'Pints for a Pool' The Williston UPS Store is closing, but UPS delivery will remain KANSAS and Midland are coming to New Town Two shootings reported in Watford City on Valentine's Day Athlete of the Week: Lainey Barker One party that shouldn't get started Ray high schooler is first female to sign to college wrestling in ND Lady Tetons are in their groove on the court WHS junior is one to look out for on the basketball court