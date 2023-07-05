Winfred Milton Smith died peacefully February 17, 2023, in his home in Grenora, North Dakota under the care of hospice. Cremation has taken place under the care of Everson Coughlin Cremation Services. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11:00AM at Grenora Cemetery with Rev Josh Parris to officiate. A luncheon will be held at the Grenora Legion Hall to follow.
Winfred was born January 16, 1930, to Samuel and Nellie (Emery) Smith at Good Samaritan Hospital in Williston, North Dakota, the youngest of eight children. He grew up on the family farm North of Williston and attended Twin Lake School until the 6th grade. Winfred then attended school in Zahl, graduating as the Valedictorian in 1948.
Winfred joined the Army on October 4, 1950, and served until September 1952. He attained the rank of Corporal and served in an Artillery Battery during the Korean War. This service created a permanent hearing loss that impaired him for the rest of his life. When he returned to Zahl, North Dakota after his military service, he worked various local jobs until attending Minot State University. He and Emily Quarne were married in 1955 and their two sons Gerald and Thomas were born during their college years. He graduated from Minot State University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Winfred later did a summer of Post Graduate work at Montana State University.
Winfred taught in the Palermo, Makoti, and Grenora Schools. He loved teaching and being around students. He retired from teaching in 1975 to do a little farming and ranching.
Winfred was always interested in sports of all kinds but his favorite activity in later years was double deck pinochle with his fellow teachers and friends.
Winfred was a 70-year member of the American Legion Post 116 in Grenora and a member of Zahl V.F.W as long as it existed.
He enjoyed his three grandchildren and the time they spent with him and his wife in the summer. Winfred loved having 8 great grandchildren and he was very proud of them all and their accomplishments.
Winfred is survived by his wife Emily; son Thomas (Mary); grandchildren, Robyn (Josh) Herman, Shannon Smith (Matt), and Zachary Smith (Hailey). He is also survived by Robyn and Josh’s children Alerah, Avy, Noah, Kyren, Acaycia, and Scarlett; Zachary and Hailey’s Children, Samuel and Sawyer; his sister-in-law Kathleen Smith and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gerald; parents; special niece and nephew Monica Fixen and Rodney Smith; all of his siblings, Paul Smith who died in a Prisoner of War Camp in Korea, Gail Johnson, Hope Hanson, Lois Wilson, Frank Smith, Orville Smith, and Ronald Smith.