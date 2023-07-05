Smith

Winfred Milton Smith died peacefully February 17, 2023, in his home in Grenora, North Dakota under the care of hospice. Cremation has taken place under the care of Everson Coughlin Cremation Services. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11:00AM at Grenora Cemetery with Rev Josh Parris to officiate. A luncheon will be held at the Grenora Legion Hall to follow.

Winfred was born January 16, 1930, to Samuel and Nellie (Emery) Smith at Good Samaritan Hospital in Williston, North Dakota, the youngest of eight children. He grew up on the family farm North of Williston and attended Twin Lake School until the 6th grade. Winfred then attended school in Zahl, graduating as the Valedictorian in 1948.

