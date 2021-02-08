Willis Gunlikson, 90
Willis Gunlikson, 90, of Williston, passed away at his home on Thursday evening, under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life is planned for July 27, 2021.
Visitation, open to the public will be held at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Friends and family are invited to sign the guest book and view photos. There will be a Private Family Service held on February 12, 2021. The private service will be live streamed on the FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH Facebook Page at 11:00 AM CST.
Willis Ardell Vennes Gunlikson was born October 22, 1930 in Grenora, North Dakota to Anun and Jennie Vennes Gunlikson, descendants of Norwegian Immigrants.
Willis was the youngest child and at the tender age of four he lost his mother. His brother, Julian and sisters Herma and Amee came together to help Anun fill the gap that Jennie left.
Willis attended Zahl schools, graduating in 1948 from Zahl High School. He met his future wife, Ruth Anderson, in grade school.
Willis’s regard for freedom was formed from open skies and the rolling prairie where he grew up in rural Zahl, ND. He enlisted in the Army and served in the 45th Infantry Division, obtaining the rank as a Sergeant First Class. He was on the front line in Korea in the fight against communism.
When he returned from Korea, he followed his Commanding Officer’s orders, and waited one year to marry his sweet heart, Ruthie. This marriage of 67 plus years was a marriage of true love, blessed by God, and based in scripture. Four girls were born to this family ~ Sheryl, Susan, Karen, and Jill.
Willis loved the outdoors. He farmed long summer days with his brother, Julian. In 1959, he moved his family and worked in Williston at Electric and Magneto ~ first as an employee and later as a co-owner. He was an active member of the community and a member of First Lutheran Church, many clubs ~ VFW Club, Investment Club, Bridge Club, Rotary, and a Booster of the Teton and Coyote Basketball Teams. He was generous with his service and sat on the First National Bank Board and the Eckert Foundation. He and Ruthie traveled with family and friends, visiting every state in the US, Scandinavia, England, and Italy. His love for the outdoors carried over to his yard and he enjoyed his lawn mowing breaks from Electric and Magneto. After 65 years of work, he retired.
He will be remembered for his steadfast love of his wife and family; a kind and compassionate mentor and leader to all of us. He died peacefully in his home from Lewy Body Dementia on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Willis Gunlikson loved God, his family, his country, and Zahl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anun and Jennie; sisters, Herma and brother-in-law Gordon Axness, Amee and brother-in-law Roland Brandt and brother, Julian and sister-in-law Lorraine Gunlikson; his brothers-in-law, Kenneth Anderson and Jack Anderson, and sister-in-law, Melonie Anderson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; daughters Sheryl (Dwight) Stenseth, Susan (Larry) Kroll, Karen (Jeff) Hart, and Jill (Ned) Lenhart, thirteen grandchildren; Jenny Stenseth Kurpinsky (Bobby), Jessica Stenseth Brandt (Maxwill), Carly Stenseth Rothschild (Erik), Nick Kroll (Sara), Michael Kroll (Chatarina), Amy Kroll Nolte, Nicholas Newby (Robin), Rebecca Hart, Andrew Cummings Hart (Jessica), William Hart (Nicholas), Grace Lenhart, Clara Lenhart, and Thea Lenhart; nineteen great grandchildren; Jackson, Madison, Brooks, Grayson, Liam, Levi, Mirah, Willa, Maeva, Victor, August, Victoria, Jude, Adin, Benjamin, Myles, Kailani, William, and ElleLouise; sister in law, Gida Anderson; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to The Alzheimers Association 110 College Dr. Ste 216 Bismarck, ND 58501 – or The VFW, 12169705 19th St. W, Williston, ND 58801, or a charity of your choice.
Special Thanks are directed to Lori Schmitz, Kay and staff at Home Helpers, Dr. Kemp, and CHI Hospice.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Willis or leave condolences for his family.