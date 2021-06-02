William (Willie) Crowe, 38
William (Willie) Crowe passed away unexpectedly on Saturday 29 May 2021 at the age 38 at his home in Bainville, Montana. Willie was born on Oct 12, 1982, in Santa Cruz, California and was adopted at 1 day old by Fred and Sally Crowe. Willie spent his childhood in Bend, Oregon where he was a fun-loving and mischievous kid who played soccer, swam on the local swim team, and was active in 4-H. After high school, Willie volunteered in the Navy as a Fire Control Technician maintaining the Close-In-Weapons-System (CIWS) on the USS Lincoln aircraft carrier and then did a tour of duty in Iraq maintaining a Navy missile defense system.
Upon leaving the Navy, Willie was a building contractor with many friends in and around Lewiston, ID and he worked as a welder of windmill systems in Dayton WA before moving to Williston ND in 2008 to begin a career in the dynamic oil services industry. Following up on his love of the outdoors and working with his hands, Willie found his true calling as a Cowboy in Northern Montana. Willie became the right-hand man for Dave Granley on his cattle ranch and grain farm, where he fully enjoyed his life until he passed. His needs were simple; he loved his friends, his dog Heidi, his truck, and loved helping others. Willie was a brilliant thinker with a love of reading. He had an honest personality that was Huge!
Willie is survived by his parents Sally Crowe of Bend, OR and Fred Crowe of Dayton, WA, and his sister Cameron of New York City. Willie was preceded in death by his younger sister and best friend in life, Katherine. Willie was known for having a big heart and caring nature which he acquired by helping his sister Katherine, who was quadriplegic but very social. Willie is also survived by his loving family in Idaho; Lonna and Ron Bishop and their children; Katherine, RJ, Gene, and Jacob. In addition, he is survived by his best friends Steve, Levi, and Zach. In addition, his friends Terra and Kevin from Lewiston, and all his good friends that he considered family in and around Bainville Montana. Willie had numerous other people that he loved and cherished and will miss him tremendously. We love you Willie De Stubbie!!
A memorial service will be held in Montana at the Bainville Firehall on Saturday June 5 at 2 p.m. Another service will be held near Lewiston ID at a later date to be determined.