William White, 84 Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

William White, 84, of Williston, passed away at the Trinity Hospital in Minot on Friday evening, September 16, 2022.His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of William or leave condolences for his family.