William Walter Chamley, 18, of Williston, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
His Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 19, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Williston, Rev. Jeanie Madsen and Pastor Josh Huesby will officiate. Interment in Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, North Dakota will take place later that day.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 18, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday. There will be a family service, open to the public at 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 18 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
William Walter Chamley was born March 4, 2004 to Will and Monica Chamley in Williston, ND. William came into this world the same way he left it: Fast and furious. He was born twenty six days after his Grandma Rosie had passed away. She has been waiting a very long time to meet him. He was #4 of 5 children.
William was known by so many names; Little Will, Liam, Will, William, Lele, Willie, Bill, Wewe, Willy-Wally and Slick Willy.
William’s first job was at the age of three, the deal was, as soon as he was potty trained, he could go to work with his dad. He spent many years going to various oil rig locations, checking on equipment, and learning how things worked. He worked for his dad for many years and made numerous friendships in the shop. He often was “Dirty Lyle’s” right hand – literally. If Lyle’s hands would not fit, he would tell him what to do and that is how they got the job done.
William loved to be outdoors working on anything with an engine. He was always fixing on things even if it wasn’t broken. He loved riding it, wrecking it, fixing it, and doing it all over again. Years from now we will still be collecting things he has scattered across the country. His motto was “it’s not stupid if it works”. William was often found killing time playing the guitar.
He had the most caring and kind heart. He was always willing to help anyone in need. Whether it was rescuing a broken down friend on the side of the road, helping someone that was hurting, or making someone feel included.
If William loved you, you knew it, without question. He was the guy to crack a joke to break the ice. He absolutely adored his nieces and nephews as much as they did him, especially his best buddy Braxtyn. William had a special bond with the elderly, he would sit and talk for hours and created many special friendships. Oh how he loved his cousin Mason “May-May”. His best friend was his little brother Charlie (#5.)
William spent his time split between his mom’s house in Mandan and his dad’s in Williston. This offered him several work opportunities through the years. He worked at an autobody shop one summer and at a boat engine repair shop another. He enjoyed time on the lake.
Big Will often said that William was the only kid he ever knew that had to quit his job to start Kindergarten.
William will be missed by so many on this earth; he has left a William sized hole in all of us. A light has gone out, but we know those that went before him were anxiously waiting to bring him home. Heaven sure got a good one.
William is survived by his parents, Will and Anita (Lucy) Chamley, Monica (Schmidt) and Ray Eckroth; siblings, Dylan (Ashlynn), Lexi (Dalton) Flory, and Dominic; Charlie; stepsiblings, David Hoiby, Katie (Jaron) Bauer and Dustin, Shelbie and MiKenzie Eckroth; maternal grandparents, Richard and Linda Schmidt; Raymond and Priscilla Eckroth; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wally and Rosie Chamley; uncles, Tucker Baumgartner, Pete and Charley Chamley; and numerous great-grandparents.
