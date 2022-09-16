William Walter Chamley, 18

William Walter Chamley, 18, of Williston, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

His Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 19, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Williston, Rev. Jeanie Madsen and Pastor Josh Huesby will officiate. Interment in Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, North Dakota will take place later that day.

Service information

Sep 18
Visitation
Sunday, September 18, 2022
1:00PM-5:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Sep 18
Family Service
Sunday, September 18, 2022
5:00PM-6:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Sep 19
Funeral Service
Monday, September 19, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
Sep 19
Livestream of Service
Monday, September 19, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
916 Main St
Williston, ND 58801
