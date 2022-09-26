William Tracy White, 84

William Tracy White, 84, of Williston, passed away September 16, 2022. He was the youngest of six children, born on July 2, 1938, to Harold S. and Marie (Stein) White. William was educated in the Williston schools, graduating with the Class of 1957. He then attended Williston UND through the military program.

He was in the USAF from January 6, 1958 to May 7, 1962. William was an airborne crew member as a radar operator in California from 1958 – 1960. He was honorably discharged from Highlands, N.J. in 1962. Following the service he worked for Great Northern Railroad until 1964.

To plant a tree in memory of William White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments