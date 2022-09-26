William Tracy White, 84, of Williston, passed away September 16, 2022. He was the youngest of six children, born on July 2, 1938, to Harold S. and Marie (Stein) White. William was educated in the Williston schools, graduating with the Class of 1957. He then attended Williston UND through the military program.
He was in the USAF from January 6, 1958 to May 7, 1962. William was an airborne crew member as a radar operator in California from 1958 – 1960. He was honorably discharged from Highlands, N.J. in 1962. Following the service he worked for Great Northern Railroad until 1964.
In June of 1964, he joined the Williston Police Force and worked there for 35 years until September of 1999. He rose to the rank of Captain and was Assistant Chief for 23 years. William was united in marriage to Marian Reckner of Crosby, ND and from this marriage was born a son, William D. White. This marriage ended in divorce and in 1975 he married Cheryl Huffman from Watford City.
Cheryl passed away in September, 1990. In 1995 he married Patricia Mcbeth of Brownwood, Texas and she passed away in November, 1998. In September of 2002 he was united in marriage to Rebecca Johnson. Rebecca passed away in November of 2016.
William enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working carvings, coin collecting and bowling. He was most proud of his achievement taking ND State American Legion Bowling Tournament in March of 1983.
He was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years joining in 1968, Moore International and the Zagler Club in 2018 at Apache Junction, AZ.
Surviving William are his son, William D. and his wife, Debby of Apache Junction, AZ, one grandson Bradly of Bagdad, AZ; numerous step-grandchildren and great-stepgrandchildren; brother, Thomas White of Williston; sisters, Maureen Falcon of Virginia; 10 nephews and 2 nieces; four step-children from Rebecca; Steve of Arizona, Diane of Texas, David of Kansas and Megan of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Patrick and his wife, Ellie; sister, Michela Fitzpatrick and Kathleen Moen and one step-daughter, Donna.
His Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home. Interment with military rites will be in Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Williston following the service.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 26, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the Funeral Home on Tuesday.
