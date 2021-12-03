William Kitzman, 77
William Kitzman, 77, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his residence in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family.
William’s Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Reverend Steve Anderson will officiate. A family service will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston at 5:00 PM Sunday, December 5, 2021.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Sunday from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM, and an hour at the funeral home chapel prior to the service.
William “Bill” Kitzman was born January 16th 1944, in Bottineau ND, entrusted to Walter and Doris (Harding) Kitzman. Growing up on the farm, he quickly learned the value of a hard day’s work, milking cows and harvesting, as well as gaining engineering experience helping “Pa” repair machinery. Fishing trips with Uncle “Schatzy” were favorite childhood memories.
In 1964, Bill and his friend George enlisted in the US Army together. He was deployed to Korea and served as a tank mechanic. He left the Army in 1967. That same year, Bill and his former wife Jan Hegland (Clay) welcomed their first son, Stacy. In 1970, another son, John, joined the family.
Motivated to provide for his family, Bill worked in the oil field, spending freezing winters on top of the derrick. Throughout the years, he tackled almost every role on the rig. Later he worked for Herman Oil, delivering resources to rigs, and enjoyed running into old coworkers. He retired for a few days, then drove hotshot for Petroleum Services. Bill’s career brought a number of great people into his life, and he spoke often of the friendships he made.
On July 10th 1986, Bill married Jean (Smith), uniting not only two individuals, but also two families--Stacy and John gained four siblings that day: Tim, Kimberly, Nathan, and Sam. In August 1987, the caboose of the family appeared, a daughter named Billie Jean.
In his free time, Bill made things beautiful--whether his yard or the house, he always had a project. Trips to the family farm were his favorite vacation, playing “CCR” on tape the whole drive there. A devoted and tender-hearted man, he cared for his loved ones with the highest regard, including his pets. He was a safe place, a comforting voice, a fierce protector, and knew just when to crack his wit and stop folks in their tracks with a good laugh.
2015 was a devastating year for Bill. Shortly after his retirement, he was diagnosed with cancer, and underwent major surgery. On July 11th, Bill lost his “Jeannie” to a fatal stroke. The strength of Bill’s character shone as he managed through these last years with a broken heart, and despite experiencing such losses, he loved well and still wanted to make people smile.
Bill has been welcomed home by his wife, Jean; his parents, Walter and Doris; brothers, Kenny and Dickey; many other precious family members; as well as beloved pet Shadow.
Bill is survived by his children: Stacy and Susanne Kitzman; John and Heather Kitzman; Tim and Naoko Thome; Kimberly Carole; Nathan and Wanda Thome; Sam and Kelly Thome; and Billie Jean Kitzman; 18 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Marie Harmel, Neil Kitzman, Tony Kitzman, Dianne Perkins; Donna Wittmeier; Debbie Weir; and Vance Kitzman; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.