William Guy "Bill" McMahan, 72, passed away at his home in Pasco, WA on Oct. 3, 2020.
He was born in Seattle, WA. His father and family have farmed in the Dunn County area for generations, and was a WA resident for the past 60 years.
He worked as a Business Broker for Hove and Associates before retiring.
As COVID has made memorializing our loved ones more difficult, a gathering is planned in the spring to celebrate Bill’s life and to spread his ashes.
Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.