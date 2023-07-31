William Earl Trogstad, 68, of Williston, passed away at the St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck on Sunday afternoon, July 30, 2023.

In Keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston and interment will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, North Dakota.

To plant a tree in memory of William Trogstad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


