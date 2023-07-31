William Earl Trogstad, 68 Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Updated Jul 31, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Earl Trogstad, 68, of Williston, passed away at the St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck on Sunday afternoon, July 30, 2023.In Keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston and interment will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, North Dakota.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of William or leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of William Trogstad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Load comments Most Popular Herman Named Interim Athletic Director for 2023-2024 Hinck Stepping Down as Head Volleyball Coach City Commissioners vote to demolish nuisance home Heen walks off to extend Keybirds state run Crash in Mountrail county ends in multiple charges Keybirds take second in state championship; Earn spot in regionals 2023 Babe Ruth 14 Year Old State Tournament bracket schedule Athlete of the Week Max Heen Arrest made in accident injuring two Seat belt law now primary enforcement