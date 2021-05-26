William “Bill” Ortloff, 89
William "Bill" Ortloff, 89, of Williston, ND passed away Saturday, May 22 2021, at Trinity Medical Center in Minot, ND.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williston. Fr. Greg Luger will celebrate the Mass. A scriptural prayer service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston at 5:00 PM. Interment with military honors will be held in the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
Friends may call at The Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Bill was born in White Earth, ND on October 23, 1931, the son of Herbert and Mary (Zerbes) Ortloff. He was raised and educated in White Earth. Bill entered the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflic as a military police officer. He attained the rank of Corporal. He was honorably discharged and transferred to the Army Reserves.
He was united in marriage to Rose Smith in Williston. The couple lived in Williston where they raised their family. Bill started his career with the U.S. Post Office, where he worked up through the ranks until becoming a Post Master in Watford City. The couple later divorced. Bill moved to California where he eventually retired from the automotive paint industry.
Bill later moved back to Williston and returned to work at K-Mart, where he met his future wife, Betty Kindig. Bill and Betty were married on July 23, 2007 and have lived in Williston since.
Bill was a member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion and served with the local color guard.
In his younger years, he played guitar and sang with a local band, The Dakota Drifters. Bill enjoyed helping Betty around the house and in the garden, he was a very kind and loving husband. He enjoyed Sunday drives, country music, dancing, singing and playing his guitar.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of Williston; son, William “Billy” Ortloff of Washburn, ND; daughters, Ruby (Dale) Kvande of Alamo, ND, Lola (Dean) Ingebritson of Williston ND, Rita (Kirby) Swanson of Dupuyer, MT, Dawn (Chuck) Dunn of Williston ND; step-daughters, Jennifer Conway of Grand Forks, ND and Amber (Jacob) Hoffer of Grand Junction, CO; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lenora Hunter; three infant children; two grandsons and a granddaughter; brothers, Anthony, Bernard, Joseph, George, Robert, Charles, Paul, Don; sisters, Margaret and Marie.