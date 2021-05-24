William “Bill” Ortloff, 89
William “Bill” Ortloff, 89, of Williston, ND passed away Saturday, May 22 2021, at Trinity Medical Center in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williston. Fr. Greg Luger will celebrate the Mass. A scriptural prayer service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston at 5:00 PM. Interment with military honors will be held in the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
Friends may call at The Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church one hour prior to services on Saturday.
The Mass will be broadcast, you can view William’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.