William “Bill” Dale Oxner, 73

William “Bill” Dale Oxner, 73, of Tioga, ND, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND.

Bill was born on November 14, 1949 in Mobridge, SD to Dale and Shirly Idler Oxner. He lived and worked with cattle and farming with his parents until he left for college in 1968, the year he graduated from high school. Throughout his childhood Bill was involved in 4-H, raising steer, riding horses, working cattle, and farming where he was running a tractor at age 8! He loved to ride pigs and play with army men at the haystacks in his free time.

