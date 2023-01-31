William “Bill” Dale Oxner, 73, of Tioga, ND, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND.
Bill was born on November 14, 1949 in Mobridge, SD to Dale and Shirly Idler Oxner. He lived and worked with cattle and farming with his parents until he left for college in 1968, the year he graduated from high school. Throughout his childhood Bill was involved in 4-H, raising steer, riding horses, working cattle, and farming where he was running a tractor at age 8! He loved to ride pigs and play with army men at the haystacks in his free time.
Bill played all sports in school but especially loved playing football most. He was active in all the high school activities he could be involved in. Once he was able to, he left the family farm, and began a career in the healthcare field and was an anesthetist. He took much pride in his work for over 45 years. He took care of over 55,000 patients until his retirement in 2019.
Bill was known for his contagious laugh and enjoyed having fun. Mostly he loved golfing, raising animals, gardening, watching sports but most of all he was a true Chicago Bears fan! Bill was always the life of the party and you were guaranteed to have a good time when he was around. Bill was a member of the Zion Free Lutheran Church, a member of the Tioga Country Club Board, a member of Pheasants Forever, and a member of the AANA Association.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Amy (Jayson) Lund of Watford City, ND, Joe (Kim) Oxner of Billings, MT, Emily (Destry Lusti) Oxner of Virginia, MN, Kyle (Stephanie) McInytre of Tioga, ND, Jess (Ashley) McInytre of Tioga, ND, and Kali (Jacoby) Duff of Sherwood, ND; grandkids, Jory, Brady, Rowdy, Brooklyn, Hunter, Shanda, Devon, Rocky, Whelan, Braylon, Remi and Landrie; 11 great-grandkids; siblings, Jerry (Betty) Oxner of Selby, SD; Rick (Brenda) Oxner of Blackhawk, SD, and Peg Mucci of Roseville, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dale and Shirley Oxner, and a son, Evan Oxner.
Bill’s Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Spring of 2023 in United Cemetery in Tioga, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and an hour prior to the service time at the church. A Family and Friends Service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed
