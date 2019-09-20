Duane Fretheim, (Willard Duane Fretheim) 81, of Stanley, ND, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Stanley Hospital in Stanley, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 2 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ross, ND. Pastor Carter Hill will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Ross, ND. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday an hour prior to service.