Willard A. Borlaug, 86

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Willard A. Borlaug, 86

Willard A. Borlaug, 86, of Hazen, ND passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Knife River Care Center, Beulah.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM CST on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Hazen City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

For a full obituary, please visit www.barbotfuneralhome.come

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

To plant a tree in memory of Willard Borlaug as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments