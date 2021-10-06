Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68

Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, October 5, 2021 at his home in Williston.

Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Thursday, October 14, 2021
9:00AM-4:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Oct 14
Family Service
Thursday, October 14, 2021
5:30PM-7:00PM
Emmanuel Free Lutheran, AFLC
1213 3rd Ave W
Williston, ND 58801
Oct 15
Funeral Service
Friday, October 15, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Emmanuel Free Lutheran, AFLC
1213 3rd Ave W
Williston, ND 58801
Oct 15
Livestream of Service
Friday, October 15, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Emmanuel Free Lutheran, AFLC
1213 3rd Ave W
Williston, ND 58801
