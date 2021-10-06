Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68 Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday morning, October 5, 2021 at his home in Williston.Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of “Wes” or leave condolences for his family.The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family. To send flowers to the family of Wesley Stillwell, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Service information Oct 14 Visitation Thursday, October 14, 2021 9:00AM-4:00PM Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services 112 4th St. E. PO BOX 816 Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Oct 14 Family Service Thursday, October 14, 2021 5:30PM-7:00PM Emmanuel Free Lutheran, AFLC 1213 3rd Ave W Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Family Service begins. Oct 15 Funeral Service Friday, October 15, 2021 11:00AM-12:00PM Emmanuel Free Lutheran, AFLC 1213 3rd Ave W Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins. Oct 15 Livestream of Service Friday, October 15, 2021 11:00AM-12:00PM Emmanuel Free Lutheran, AFLC 1213 3rd Ave W Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Livestream of Service begins. Tags Williston Condolence Funeral Home Obituary Wes Funeral Wesley Stillwell Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 18 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Grant Koivisto, 29 Oil prices rising on tight supply Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Melland fills key role for Cleveland Browns Police investigating threat at WHS Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit