Wesley (Wes) Frank McDaniel, 67, passed away on February 20, 2020 at his residence in Williston, ND.
Wes was born in Mitchell, South Dakota to Jim and Margaret (Unzicker) McDaniel on February 18, 1953. He attended Mitchell High School until he was a sophomore then moved with his family to Sioux City, Iowa. They moved again to Williston, North Dakota when he was a senior and he graduated in 1971. Wes attended University of North Dakota Williston for two years.
Wes married Cathy Enget in Grenora, ND on August 14, 1976. Their marriage of 43 years produced three children: Jason Patrick, Christopher James and Justin Walter. Wes worked most of his life in the oilfield as a Wireline Operator, with only a few breaks in between, but always brought the family back to Williston.
Wes loved to hunt and fish and had his three boys and his golden retriever out whenever he had a chance. Wes, Cathy and the boys spent 17 years at Mouse River Park goose hunting and they all loved pheasant hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy of Williston, ND; son, Jason and wife, Val and 2 grandchildren, Conor and Evan of Thornton, CO; son, Christopher and girlfriend Sara and Kayden of Williston, ND and son, Justin of Williston, ND; sisters, Linda Meier of Cheyenne, WY and Tracy (Greg) Smith of Cheyenne, WY; brothers, Tim (Karen) McDaniel of Great Falls, MT and Todd (Karen) McDaniel of Williston, ND and many nieces and nephews.
Wes is preceded in death by his parents and bother-in-law, Bob Meier. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Williston, ND.
