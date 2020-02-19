Wesley “Wes” Black, 71
Wesley "Wes" Black, 71, of Williston, ND, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, MT, surrounded by his family.
Cremation has taken place. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at the New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. Pastor Mike Skor, Pastor Aaron Case and Chuck Black will officiate. Military Rites will be held after the service.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church on Friday one hour prior to services.
Wesley F. Black was born December 8, 1948, in Hamilton, MT to James K. and Frances M. Black. He grew up with a very close family which included one older sister and five younger brothers. His family moved to Williston, ND where he attended school, graduating with the class of 1966. Wes competed in basketball, football, and track for the Williston Coyotes. After high school, he attended UND-W and went on to graduate from Minot State in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences.
Wes served in the United States Army from 1971-1974. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War where he traveled and sang with the 7th Army Chorus.
After returning to Williston, he met the love of his life, Patricia L. Qualley, from Sidney, MT. They were united in marriage in Sidney on June 21, 1975, cherishing 44 years together. Wes and Pat were blessed with three children, Brandy, Steve, and Stu, who married, and gave them their nine amazing grandchildren. They lived in Williston, where Wes worked with his dad and brothers in the oilfield until 1986 and later founded Stringliner Company where he worked until retiring in 2014. He was also a partner in a chemical injection company called FlowCore Systems, which started in 2013.
Wes was a man of integrity with a genuine love for people. He was truly the “rock” of his family. He had a profound faith in Jesus Christ, and it was evident in the way he lived his life. He had a desire to see God’s Word distributed around the world. This desire led him to be involved with the Gideons ministry, which he was a part of for approximately twenty-five years. Trinity Christian School was also a very important part of Wes’s ministry, because he had a desire to see young people come to know Jesus.
Wes had many passions. A few of those included flying, hiking, camping, fishing and hunting, and spending time with family and friends. His adventurous nature let him to Eureka, MT where he built his dream mountain lodge (aka “Dodge Lodge”) in 2015.
In September 2019, Wes was diagnosed with two types of cancer. He fought valiantly to beat this, but God had other plans and called him home on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020. What an appropriate day for him to meet his beloved Savior, as he always expressed so much love towards others.
He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed by many!
He is survived by his wife, Pat; one daughter, Brandy and husband Chris Vaughn (Caden, Annie, Sophie, Colten) of Williston; two sons, Steve Black and wife Chelsie (Hunter and Hallie) of Williston; Stu Black and wife Jennie (Connor, Averie, Easton) of Dickinson, ND.
He is also survived by his mom, Frances Black; and six siblings. One sister, Bonnie Phipps (Bert); five brothers, Ron Black (Leslie); Bob Black (Laura); Ken Black (Bonnie); Doug Black; Chuck Black (Andrea); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his dad, James Black (JK); sister-in-law, Deanne Black; and his grandparents.