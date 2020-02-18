Wesley “Wes” Black, 71, of Williston, ND, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, MT, surrounded by his family. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Cremation has taken place. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at the New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. Pastor Mike Skor, Pastor Aaron Case and Chuck Black will officiate. Military Rites will be held after the service.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church on Friday one hour prior to services.