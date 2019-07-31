Wesley Haugen, 83, Torrance, California, a former Williston resident passed away July 15, 2019 from the complications of Alzheimer’s.
Wes was born in Williston Dec. 8, 1935 to Oscar and Johanna Haugen. He attended Williston schools and graduated from Williston High School with the class of 1953.
He attended the Brown Institute in Minneapolis and began a long career in the Broadcasting Industry working as a TV news anchorman and executive positions.
While working for a Broadcasting Company in Montana he met the love of his life, Marie Elliot of Helena, Montana. They celebrated 48 years of married life until her passing from cancer in 2006. They lived in Bismarck, ND and Rapid City, SD until retiring and moving to Utah.
He was an avid skier and an outstanding family man.
He is survived by his sons Bradley, Brett, and Steven, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Wes Lee, brothers Bed, Lee, and Oscar, sisters Margaret and Eleanor. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and will be interred at a later date with his wife Marie in Helena, Montana.