Wesley F. McDaniel, 67, of Williston, ND, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his residence in Williston under the care of Hospice.
His memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Williston, ND.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com