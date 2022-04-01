Wesley Craig Austin Bunch, 31

Wesley Craig Austin Bunch (“Wes”), beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, and Friend, unexpectedly passed away March 18, 2022, at the young age of 31.
Wes was born April 3, 1990 in Missoula, MT to Darby Beal and Clifford Bunch. Wes attended Hellgate Elementary and graduated from Florence Carlton High School in 2009. He was employed at Karl Tyler Chevrolet in High School until moving to the oilfield in Williston, ND. Wes began his oilfield career at Kodiak Oil & Gas in 2013 before the company was bought out by Whiting. Later, Wes was recruited by Neset Consulting Services in Tioga, ND, where he worked until his death.
Wes loved spending time in the outdoors hunting, shooting his many guns, and playing in the mud or snow with various vehicles alone or in the company of friends and family. Almost every deal, bargain, or sale Wes came across was too good to pass up, allowing him to amass a great collection of vehicles, tools, and guns. His biggest passion may have been his Hot Wheels, something he was willing to share and kindle the same passion in others.
Anyone that knew Wes knew his contagious smile, his generous nature, his excitement when coming across a deal, his silly humor, and his incredible ability to clear a room. Wes accomplished a lot in his short life and touched the hearts of many. Wes found he had a love for flying in 2020 and was pursuing his pilot's license. He co-owned an airplane and had an organic gift for flying. He was a natural mechanic and building his Rat Rod from just a frame was a testament to his ability. The patience and attention he showed children in his presence was that of a Saint.
Wesley is survived by his parents Darby Beal of Missoula MT and Clifford (Vicky Sandvig) Bunch of Florence MT; siblings Ronnalynn (Jeff Hafner) Beal of Beulah ND, Colton Langlois of Spokane WA, and Yvonne (Kelly Sandaine) Bunch of Missoula MT; his Nephews Cameron, Sawyer, Archer, Wyatt, and Khale; Nieces Alexis, Elysa, Korbyn, and Saphira; Great Nephew Abel; former spouse Sabrina (Jake) Poellot and their three children Ellie, Michael, and Johnathan; many great friends, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins; and his adored canine companion Bentley “Boo”. Wesley was preceded in death by his maternal Grandparents Craig and Ramona Silvernale, and Aunt Toni Silvernale and his paternal Grandparents.
A celebration of Wesley’s life will be held. An announcement will be made when arrangements are settled. His family is requesting pictures and stories of Wes (digital or physical copies welcome) in lieu of flowers and cards.