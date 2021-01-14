Wenzel Jay Hartl, 77 passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 in Pine Island, Minnesota.
Jay’s early years were spent in Oregon, Wyoming, and Idaho.
From 1961-1966 he proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Army. This was a very rewarding time for him, and upon his honorable discharge, he received the Good Conduct Medal.
He met and married Judy (Bowen) July 10, 1971 in Nampa Idaho. They made their home in several places over the next 49 years, Billings MT, Dickinson ND, Williston ND, and Pine Island MN.
The last 30 years of his career, he worked as a diesel mechanic for Halliburton Energy Services. While at Halliburton, he had the opportunity to travel both in the US and Canada for work. He enjoyed his time working, meeting people, and sharing stories.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, golfing, and traveling in the camper. One of the highlights of Jay’s retirement was volunteering at the Norsk Hostfest every fall in Minot ND. He would often share stories about all the different people he met from the US, Canada, and Scandinavian countries.
Jay was very service oriented. He had actively participated in various clubs throughout his life. The Optimist Club, Civil Air Patrol, the American Legion Club, the Korean War Veterans Club, and Pine Island Lions Club.
Jay is survived by his wife Judy, of 49 years; daughter Sherie (Erik) Kuester; son Edward (Elizabeth) Taggert; brothers Joe Hartl and Allen Hartl; sister Rosemary Braun; grandchildren Chrisanne, Sydney, Amanda, and Lance.
There will be a Funeral service at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, January 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Lions Leader dogs for the blind.