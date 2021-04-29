Wendy L. Bisbee, 59 of Fargo, passed away at her home on February 5, 2021.
Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Friends and family may leave condolences for the family on our webpage at eversoncoughlin.com
She loved singing and playing guitar and in her early teens broke horses and
was involved in many horsing events throughout much of her life.
Surviving Wendy are her former husband Loren Bisbee, Wolf Point, MT, former partner Linder Hanks, Wolf Point, MT, daughter Renee Bisbee of Billings, MT; son Shawn Hanks of Wolf Point, MT; and new granddaughter Sky; her siblings, Geri Hudson, Renee and Russell (Lori) Johnson of Williston, Keith Johnson (Lori) of Dickinson, Kelvin (Elaine) of Billings, MT, and Julie (Dan) Wilson of Norfolk, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Michael Bisbee, her father Roger Johnson, and her sisters
Shelley Johnson and Sandra Booke, a nephew Wyatt Booke and brother-in-law Gary Hudson.
The Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston, is assisting the family of Wendy. Visit our website at eversoncoughlin.com to leave a message for her family.