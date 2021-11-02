Wendy Henson, 58

Wendy Henson, age 58 of Williston ND, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on October 31, 2021 in Williston, North Dakota. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
In keeping with her wish’s cremation will take place. The family will be having a celebration of life for friends and family on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 1:00 pm -4:00 pm, open house style. For location information, please call her daughter Heather at 701-770-1335.
Wendy Lee was born in Williston, North Dakota at Mercy Medical Center on October 28, 1963 to Samuel D. Wallace and Anne K. Lowers (Pederson).
Wendy graduated from Quinlan Ford High School in 1982. In Wendy's younger years she modeled. Everyone always knew her for having a perfect appearance. She would never leave her house without her "face" on.
In 1996, she ran into her husband, Britt K. Henson, while out one night. She and Britt had been friends for 20 years prior to getting married. They joined their families and had 5 children combined. They married in June 1997. In 1999, they adopted each other's children and in 2001 they had Kamryn, and that made them a family of 8.
In March of 2005, the family moved from Wills Point, TX to Williston, ND where they started over in life to be closer to Wendy's side of the family. She adored her "dad" Roger.
Wendy worked as an administrative assistant with oilfield corporations until 2019.
Wendy loved to go camping every weekend of the summer and hanging out at the lake with her children and 12 grandchildren. She was always a listening ear when anyone needed advice, or just someone to talk to.
Wendy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on the morning of October 31, 2021.
Wendy is survived by her husband, Britt K. Henson; mother, Anne K. Lowers; brother, Jeffrey Shane Wallace (Rhonda);her children, JD Henson (Jessica), Brittany Reyes (Hip), Heather Jones (Jon), Banjo Henson (Kasey), Katy Linghor (Derrick) and Kamryn Emmons (Cody), her 12 grandchildren; cousins; aunts; uncles and friends.
Wendy is preceded in death by her father, Samuel D. Wallace and "dad" Roger R. Lowers and her grandma, Helen Pederson (Sather).
