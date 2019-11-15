Wayne Wolla, 54, of Williston, ND, formerly of Tioga, ND, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Alexius Mercy Medical Center in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga. Rev. David Puckett, Sr. will officiate and interment will be in the family lot at United Cemetery, Tioga.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga from Noon until service time on Friday, November 22, 2019.