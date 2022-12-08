221209-obit-Tkach

Wayne Tkach, 56, of Williston, passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings on Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022. In keeping with Wayne’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Father Russell Kovash will celebrate his Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Committal in Hillside Cemetery will follow the Mass.

