Wayne Tkach, 56, of Williston, passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings on Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022. In keeping with Wayne’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
Father Russell Kovash will celebrate his Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Committal in Hillside Cemetery will follow the Mass.
An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Friday, December 9, at 6:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Visitation will be open from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home on Friday, December 9.
Wayne M. Tkach was born on December 2 1965 in Dickinson, ND to Donald and Betty (Zimmerman) Tkach. In August of 1970 the family moved to Williston. Wayne attended school in Williston, graduating with the Class of 1985. He also completed a year of college at Wahpeton School of Science.
Wayne worked at WalMart for 15 years and 12 years at Sabin Metal. He was a member of Williston Moose Club.
He enjoyed drawing, playing pool and darts, fishing with his dad, Don and brother, Perry and other family and friends.
Surviving Wayne are his mother, Betty of Williston; sister, Sandy (Lippy) of Mills, Wyoming; brother, Perry and his friend Bev Melland; and special friend, Teresa Kennedy of Williston.
Preceding him in death was his father, Donald, in 2018 and numerous aunts and uncles.
He will be missed by all his family and friends.
