Wayne Robert McNaboe, 77

Wayne Robert McNaboe was born to Leo B. and Rose (Ederer) McNaboe on September 6, 1945 in Huron, South Dakota. Wayne died unexpectedly on October 16th, 2022 after an exciting and fulfilling moose hunt.

Wayne was raised in Iroquois, SD. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education from Dakota State College and a Masters degree in Guidance and Counseling from SD State University. Wayne was an educator/counselor in Wessington SD and Poplar, MT before settling in Williston where he was a counselor for many years. Wayne enjoyed the students but he really loved hunting with his sons and following his grandchildren’s activities.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne McNaboe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments