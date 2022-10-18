Wayne Robert McNaboe, 77

Wayne Robert McNaboe was born to Leo B. and Rose (Ederer) McNaboe on September 6, 1945 in Huron, South Dakota. Wayne died unexpectedly on October 16th, 2022 after an exciting and fulfilling moose hunt.
Wayne was raised in Iroquois, SD. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education from Dakota State College and a Masters degree in Guidance and Counseling from SD State University. Wayne was an educator/counselor in Wessington SD and Poplar, MT before settling in Williston where he was a counselor for many years. Wayne enjoyed the students but he really loved hunting with his sons and following his grandchildren’s activities.
Wayne established Mc’s Digging and was the busy owner operator. He always claimed to be “just a ditch digger."
Wayne is survived by his son, Tim of Rogers, MN and children, Ben, Elliott, and Jake; son, Kale (April) of Rapid City, SD and daughters, Cloe, Abby, and Sophie and his former wife and friend, Sue. Survivors also include his brother, Don (Rena) of Garfield, Arkansas and children, Gina, Teri and Bret and his many friends in the Williston and surrounding communities.
The family appreciates the community’s love and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
