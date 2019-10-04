Wayne Paul Perdue, 61, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Ray, ND, passed away Sunday, September, 29, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ.
Wayne was born on April 29, 1958, in Williston, ND to Carl and Alvina (Nygard) Perdue. Wayne was raised in rural Ray, ND. He attended Brekke School north of Ray. He made sure to tell everyone he was at the top of his class, being the only one in his class. He graduated from Ray High School in 1976. After graduating from high school, Wayne went to work in the oilfield and took great pride in his work. Wayne continued to work in the oilfield until he moved to Arizona in January of 2015. He loved playing cards and hunting deer and birds with friends and family. Wayne thought of himself as quite the prankster and practical joker. The last two years, Wayne enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Skylah Rae, whom was the light of his life. He was a charismatic man that could make anyone crack a smile. Wayne would like to be remembered as always trying to treat people with respect and helping people that needed it. He had been battling cancer for the last year.
Wayne was married to Lynette (Grimson) Perdue for 28 years. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Tara Perdue (Miguel Tarin) and Skylah and baby on the way Brielle, Jordan Perdue (Rena) and Gage, Ty and Jace Nelson, Sierra Perdue (Preston Beechie). Sisters Marianne Gange (Pius), Linda Eide (Myron) and Janice Wallace (Greg). Brothers Tony Perdue (Maureen), Jerry Perdue (Colleen), Arthur Perdue (Jane), and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and his brother Jack Perdue. A funeral service will be held on October 6, 2019 at Legacy Funeral Home in Sun City, AZ. Burial will take place at Rainbow Valley Cemetery, in Ray, ND next Spring.