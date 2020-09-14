Wayne M. Lokken, 81
Wayne M. Lokken, age 81, of Lakeland, FL, formerly of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2020 from COPD and bladder cancer. He was under the care of VITAS Hospice.
Wayne was born November 16, 1938 to Egel and Hazel Lokken in Crosby, ND. He grew up and attended school in Crosby, graduating in 1956.
Wayne’s military service included a five year career in the US Army serving in the Security Agency Division. This provided him the opportunity to travel extensively. He was honorably discharged on 12/31/1964.
Wayne married Alma Lauridsen on June 12, 1970, in Williston, ND. Together they lived in Williston; Great Falls, MT; and Bonita Springs, FL. Wayne had successful careers in sales including real estate, co-ownership of a drapery & floor covering store, and managing homeowners’ associations. Wayne and Alma retired to Cypress Lakes in Lakeland, FL in February 2005. From 2005 to 2011 they traveled the USA in their RV, joined by Alma’s 3 sisters and their husbands, making numerous stops along the way to spend time with friends and family.
Wayne and Alma celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June with friends at Cypress Lakes.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Egel Lokken; mother and father-in-law, Molly and Kenneth Lauridsen; and his brother, Dale Lokken.
He is survived by children, Natalie (Ed) Hval and their children Zachary and Alexandra; Norton (Eva) Lokken and their children Elizabeth, Christina, and Andreas; and daughter Wendy Lokken and son Michael, five sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews & great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks any memorial contributions to go to VITAS Community Connection Hospice of Central Florida or a charity of your choice.
Friends may email waynelokken@aol.com to share their thoughts and memories.
Celebration of life at a later date. His body has been cremated.