Wayne L. Berosik, 85

Wayne L. Berosik, 85, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Crosby, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, August 20, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.

Wayne’s visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.

His memorial service will be held at a later date.

