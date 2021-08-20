Wayne L. Berosik, 85 Aug 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wayne L. Berosik, 85Wayne L. Berosik, 85, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Crosby, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, August 20, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.Wayne’s visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.His memorial service will be held at a later date.Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Wayne or leave condolences for his Family.The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family. To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Berosik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Wayne L. Berosik Williston Everson Coughlin Memorial Service Condolence Chapel Load comments MOST POPULAR North Dakota blue hydrogen hub to be operational by 2026 after agreement reached for Synfuels Plant Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Mikaela Rehak to be inducted in Alaska Hockey Hall of Fame; family shares memories, stories North Dakota oil production goes from flat to flatter as industry struggles to bring workers back Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Police: Man masturbating in public became combative with officer when confronted Ryan Pederson, 43 Brittany Keyes, 30 CHI to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, volunteers Stephanie Perdue-Wetmore, 52 Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit