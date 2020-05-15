In light of the Coronavirus restrictions, funeral service for Wayne will be limited to immediate family. Wayne would want his friends and family to be safe during this time.
A private Funeral Service for Wayne Grimestad, 73, of Bismarck, ND will be held at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson. Wayne’s Funeral service can be viewed on Facebook Live on Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page or at www.stevenson funeralhome.com. Viewing for the service will be available Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., MT.
Wayne Lee Grimestad was born March 9, 1947 in Watford City, North Dakota to Selmer and Evelyn (Fredrick) Grimestad. He attended High School in Watford City and New Town.
Following graduation, Wayne enlisted with the U.S. Army, served in Germany, and was honorably discharged in 1969. After military service, he managed the family farm for a year, then worked in sales. In the early 70’s he started a long affiliation with the oil business. He began on drilling rigs in Colorado, owned and operated an oilfield rigging service during the 80’s North Dakota oil boom, moved to California where he began working as an offshore drilling safety consultant and later, with a business partner, moved to Alaska, where their company provided safety personnel for offshore drilling rigs. He finished his safety career working with a steel mill in St. Louis, MO. His latest venture was and is a trailer sales business in Mandan. Wayne was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was particularly pleased to have collected a trophy Kudu while on a 2010 hunting safari in South Africa. As a friend of his once said “Doing anything with Wayne is an adventure.”
Wayne is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; Kimberly Braun, Kaylene (Curt) Haider, Brian Dunn, Kent Dunn, Terri (Lee) Eberts, Melinda Schoch, Curt (Tammy) Godes, Stacey (Mike) Lewis; great- nieces and nephews, Deven (Kayla) Turner, Shane (Desi) Stangle, Brian Braun, Alexis Braun, Jordyn Ebbole, Erin (Ace) Bedich, Joshua (Lorissa) Bohlman, Codi (Boon) Newson, Holly (Tony) Schamber, Keslie (Joey) Przbyla, Myranda (Jacob) Elmer, Nathan Muth, Katie Dunn; numerous great-great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law; Audrey Dunn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Selmer and Evelyn; brother, Lyman Grimestad; sister, Geraldine (Ervin) Godes.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Mandan Veterans Cemetery, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or to the charity of their choice.
