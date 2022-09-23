Wayne Foss, 81, of Bismarck, ND, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Sanford Health Center in Bismarck, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com
Wayne's Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, 1:00 PM, September 29, 2022 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mary Dickman-Parris will be officiating. Inurnment will be in the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Ray, ND.
Wayne Roger Foss was born on January 28, 1941, in Tioga, ND, to Ole and Joyce (Kirlin) Foss. He was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Temple and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga. Wayne attended Westbank Township school through the 5th grade and then transferred to school in Ray, graduating in 1959.
After graduation, Wayne bought his dream car (a 1959 Ford with retractable hardtop!) and drove it to Chicago. Here he attended business school and worked for a time before his heart called him back to North Dakota.
On December 15, 1961, Wayne married Marilyn Berg. They made their first home in Williston. They later moved east of Ray and started farming and ranching. Wayne also worked in the oilfield in the winters. They eventually bought a house in Ray, where they raised their two daughters, Robin and Rachelle.
Wayne and Marilyn moved to Bismarck in 2011. They also enjoyed snow-birding in Weslaco, Texas, for six months out of the year. They met many friends there and made many memories. He always loved returning home to enjoy family, friends, and summers in North Dakota.
Wayne was good with numbers and could solve complex problems in his head. In the 1970s he got his pilot’s license, and greatly enjoyed flying his small airplane. He liked electronic gadgets, from the first pair of headphones to the first calculator and his first Apple computer, which he purchased in 1980, well before internet existed. Wayne loved his horses. One horse that was very special to him was his Tennessee Walker. He also enjoyed raising cattle. In his later years, he liked listening to music and watching music videos on the TV. He had a very dry sense of humor and had a way of goading you in order to elicit responses. Marilyn’s response to this was always (sigh) “Wayne!”.
Marilyn passed away in 2018 from ALS. Wayne lovingly cared for her during the final months of her life in Texas and then in Bismarck.
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Robin (Dean) Halseth of Bismarck, ND and Rachelle (Richard) Liesener of Ray, ND; four grandchildren, Shane Halseth and Mitchell Halseth, both of Federal Way, WA, and Britta (Jacob) Foss and Tricia (Jeffrey) Simpson, both of Ray, ND; four great-grandchildren, Cole, Cara and Parker Simpson and Keely Foss, all of Ray, ND; sister, June (Gene) Hoffer of Minot, ND; double-cousin, Phyllis (Duane) Haustveit of Tioga, ND who Wayne considered a sister; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by wife, Marilyn and his parents, Ole and Joyce.
