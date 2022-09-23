Wayne Foss, 81

Wayne Foss, 81, of Bismarck, ND, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Sanford Health Center in Bismarck, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com

Wayne’s Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, 1:00 PM, September 29, 2022 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mary Dickman-Parris will be officiating. Inurnment will be in the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Ray, ND.   The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed, you can view Wayne’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.

