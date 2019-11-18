Wayne Allen Wolla, 54
Wayne Allen Wolla, 54 of Williston, ND, formerly of Tioga, ND, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Alexius Mercy Medical Center in Williston ND.
Wayne was born on November 24, 1964 in Tioga, the youngest son of Kermit and Bernice (Nesvik) Wolla. He lived on the family farm until he was 6 years old, he then moved to Grafton State School where he was educated. On August 1984, at the age of 19, he moved to Williston and started receiving services at Opportunity Foundation. Wayne entered Bethel Lutheran Home in August of this year, where he has been a resident since. He was loved by his family and well cared for by Opportunity Foundation group home and Bethel Lutheran Home.
Wayne enjoyed bowling, basketball, fishing and attending car races. He had participated in Special Olympics where he had won several awards in sports. He enjoyed watching old western movies on TV and liked pictures of horses. One of his favorite foods was his mother’s apple pie which she always made special for him. He attended Camp Metigoshe summer camp several years with his friends which was a highlight each summer.
He is survived by two brothers, Konley (Jeanne) Wolla of Minot, ND and Bruce (Dianne) Wolla of Fargo, ND; two sisters, Audrey (Russell) Frisinger of Williston, ND and Karen (Bob) Anderson of Tioga, ND along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a dear sister, Barbara Ganzer and brother- in-law, Kenneth Ganzer.
His funeral service will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga on November 22, 2019 at 2 PM. Rev. David Puckett Sr. will officiate and interment will be in the family lot at the United Cemetery in Tioga. Friends may call at the funeral home two hours prior to the service on November 22, 2019.
