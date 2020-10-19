Wanda Moeller, 53
Wanda Moeller, beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away on October 12, 2020 after a short illness. She was born to Linda and Bill Heavilin on October 23, 1966 and grew up in Momence, Illinois. She resided there with her parents until the age of 16 when they moved to Williston, North Dakota, the place she would call home for many years. She met and married Paul Taylor on May 19, 2000, and were married until his death in 2005. In 2009 she welcomed her daughter, Janaya, the light of her life. She found love with and married Susan Moeller on December 31, 2015 and they continued to make their home together with their daughter in Williston until a recent move to Rhinelander, Wisconsin.
It is difficult to sum up a beautiful life in a few paragraphs. To all who knew her, she was a loving mother and wife, trusted and loyal friend and animal lover and exceptional human. She had many friends and was beloved among all who knew her. She was active in her community, a loyal employee-having worked at Walmart for twenty-six years and most recently Sabin Metal West. She loved to laugh and celebrate with friends and family. She was an excellent dart player and loved the relationships she nurtured through the sport. She had a joyful heart, and she put others before herself frequently. She relished her life as a mother, an unexpected gift later in life. She understood the value of people over things, having lost loved ones early and unexpectedly in her lifetime.
Wanda is survived by her wife; Susan Moeller and her daughter; Janaya Fixen of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, her sister; Brianna Wright of Elkhart, Indiana, aunt; Connie Cox and uncle; Jerry Cox from Lake Village, Indiana, uncle; Larry and Juanita Cox of St. Anne, Illinois, aunt; Shirley Hoover of Marshall, Indiana, cousin; Dawn Johnson of Crawfordsville, Indiana, Scott Hoover of Marshall, Indiana and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father; Bill Heavilin, mother; Linda Cox, and her grandparents. Her graveside memorial was held at Wilderness Rest Cemetery in Lake Tomahawk, Wisconsin on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life planned for the spring of 2021 in her former home of Williston, North Dakota, to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Wanda Moeller Memorial for Janaya Fixen at Gate City Bank. Card memorials may be sent to 1831 River Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 545401, 715-365-4343. All are invited to sign the guestbook or leave an online condolence at www.hildebrandrussfh.com