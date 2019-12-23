Wanda Hansen, 61
Wanda Hansen, 61, of Williston, ND passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 18, at her home. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
Cremation will take place. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Brian Knutson will officiate and inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Friday from 9:00 AM until noon and at the church one hour prior to services.
Wanda was born on January 31, 1958 in Sidney, Montana, to John and Blanche (Griggs) Otterstetter. She was the youngest daughter of nine children. After living in Froid, Montana, the family moved to Fairview, Montana, in 1962. A member of choir, rodeo club, cheerleading, and other activities, Wanda graduated from Fairview High School in 1976. Upon graduation, she began working at Super Valu where she met the love of her life, Doug. Wanda and Doug married January 13, 1979, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview and were married for nearly 41 years. In the early years of marriage, they enjoyed bowling league, and she also enjoyed ceramics with friends. As they grew older, she loved to showcase her green thumb and enjoyed gardening and spending time with friends. They moved to Williston in the mid-1980s where they raised their three children, Douglas, Jeramy, and Miranda. Wanda worked at Country Floral before taking time off to spend with her children at home. When the children got older, Wanda went on to work at Dakota Farms for nearly 20 years, starting with custodial work and moving up to hostess, assistant manager, and finally manager. She loved working at Dakota Farms where she developed many close friendships with her coworkers and customers, and she would often share stories about their interactions, some of which were spirited political discussions in which she held her ground. They were family to her, and she held dear the many people she crossed paths with at “The Farm.”
A talented interior painter, Wanda’s family and close friends benefitted from her steady hand and eye for color. From single rooms to whole houses, Wanda enjoyed helping loved ones start fresh with a new coat of paint. In the final years of her life, Wanda and Doug found their dream house and spent over two years making it their home.
Wanda’s favorite thing to do was spend time with, talk about, and spoil her grandchildren. Each grandchild held a special place in her heart. Sleepovers, birthdays, holidays, and “just because,” Wanda showed her love for them in many ways.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 40 years Doug; three children, Douglas (Jade) of Moorhead, MN, Jeramy (Ashley) of Williston, ND, Miranda (Scott) Streifel of Mandan, ND; siblings, Fran Lagerquist of Billings, MT, Rae Jean Koch of Billings, MT, Bonnie (Doug) Moore of Joplin, MT, Mike (Julia) Otterstetter of Fairview, MT; brothers-in-law, Jeff Morrison of Plentywood, MT, Ralph (DeeAnne) Hansen of Moorhead, MN; sister-in-law, Val (Rick) Berge of O’Fallon, MO; eight grandchildren, Melinda, Carter, Katelyn, Sabrea, Lindsey, Jared, Matthew, and Lilliana; step-mother-in-law, Gloria Hansen; numerous nieces and nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her mother, Blanche; father, John; father-in-law, Fred; mother-in-law, Vera; sister, Linda Morrison; brothers, Jacky, David, Kelly Otterstetter; nephews, Larry, Tom, Chris Lagerquist, Tony Johnson and Mark Koch.