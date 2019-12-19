Wanda Hansen, 61
Wanda Hansen, 61, of Williston, ND, died unexpectedly, Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019 at her Williston residence. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Cremation will take place. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Brian Knutson will officiate and inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Friday from 9:00 AM until noon and at the church one hour prior to services.