Walter Z. Brown, 74, of Williston, a long time rancher, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, early Sunday morning, January 8, 2023.
His funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Pastors Ross Reinhiller and Steve Anderson will officiate. Interment in Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston will follow the service.
Visitation will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, January 13, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
Walter Z. Brown was born to William and Josephine (Hansen) Brown on August 23, 1948 in Williston, North Dakota. He was educated at Palmer school for eight years, and graduated from Williston High School in 1966 and attended college. On March 19, 1971 he was united in marriage to Beverly Haugen in Williston, North Dakota and to this union four daughters were born. They were married for over 51 years.
Walter started in the conservation program in the early 1980’s and over the years has built up a great cattle grazing system. He was particular about not over grazing the land. Walter and Bev worked closely together on the land and took great pride in it.
He was a Moose Lodge member, served on the Township Board and was an Upper Missouri Valley Fair Board member.
Walter enjoyed spending time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. He took his daughter, Effie under his wing and taught her everything about ranching. He went to many high school rodeos with his daughter, Carla and developed many friendships through the years on the rodeo circuit. One of his granddaughters, Abagail, just competed at the Yeti World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Junior Barrel Racing.
Walter loved being around people, joking and sharing stories. Walter loved his dogs Josey and Smokey. Above all, his family and his ranch were of the upmost importance to him. He really enjoyed the family and friend gatherings after working cattle. He taught his granddaughter, Kayleigh, how to play checkers and they played frequently, as well as slap jack and a few more card games they would make up. When he wasn’t checking the cattle and grass, he enjoyed watching westerns and rodeos. He made a big impact on everyone he met. He fought a long hard battle with cancer and never once did he complain. His strength and running the ranch kept him going for so long.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughters, Tamara (Jason) Yoder, Carla Olson, Effie (Scott) Iverson, Sara (John) Hamling; and six grandchildren, Elizabeth and Brady Yoder, Abagail Olson, Kayleigh Iverson, Corbin and Aria Hamling; sisters in law, Debbie Brown, Shirley Gardner; brothers in law, Mervin Haugen, Ronald Haugen, Greg Haugen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tim Brown; and grandparents, Ted and Marie Hanson.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Walter or leave condolences for his family.
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.