Walter Z. Brown, 74

Walter Z. Brown, 74, of Williston, a long time rancher, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, early Sunday morning, January 8, 2023.

His funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Pastors Ross Reinhiller and Steve Anderson will officiate. Interment in Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston will follow the service.

