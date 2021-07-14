Walter Frank, 96

Walter Frank passed July 8th, 2021, in Fairhope Alabama with his son David at his side. He was born June 29th 1925 in rural Logan County, North Dakota to Paulina and Jacob Frank. He moved to Williston, ND in the Forties working first with the railroad then starting with MDU January 1947 continuing until June 1986, hence the nickname “kilowatt”. Walter and Clara (Peggy) Johnson were married August 7th, 1949, in Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston. He was an active member of the Williston Volunteer Fireman association for over 50 years. Walter enjoyed hunting, woodworking and gardening in his retirement years.
Walter is survived by his children Paulette (Don) Olson Boise, ID, David Fairhope, AL., Becky (Al) Weninger Bismarck, ND., Jim Williston, ND., 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Esther Kaseman, Lawrence Frank, and Richard Frank.
Internment will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery.