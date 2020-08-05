Wallace “Wally” Johnson, 90
A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at 1st Lutheran Church in Watford City, ND with Pastor Nichole Martin officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Watford City, ND. Fulkerson-Stevenson is assisting the family with arrangements and you may leave a condolence on the website at www.fulkersons.com.
Wallace “Wally” Johnson was born July 9, 1930 in Williston, ND to Oscar and Edith (Olson) Johnson. He was raised on the family farm in Alamo, ND and then graduated from Alamo High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951, during the Korean War, until he was honorably discharged in 1955. He then attended and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in education degree from the Minot State Teacher’s College in 1959. Wally then moved to Watford City, ND and started his career as a high school math teacher, before later going on to earn a Master’s degree. He retired from Watford City High School in 1991.
Wally met Ellen Alderin in Sidney, MT and were married there on May 29, 1961. To this union, they had four children. After Ellen’s passing, he later married Donna Whomble. Over the years Wally loved flying his private airplane, going on family camping trips and spending time with his friends and family. He actively participated on the Watford City Airport Authority, Housing Authority, City Council, Gaming Commission, Lions’ Council, a member of the 1st Lutheran Church, Watford City EMT, Manager of Watford City swimming pool and American Legion drill team.
He was a great role model for his children, grandchildren and students that attended Watford City High School. He was kind, patient, smart, hard-working, strong, honest and gentle throughout his life.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents, brother Melford Johnson, wife Ellen Johnson, 2nd wife Donna Johnson, and daughter Dawn (Johnson) Schmidt.
He is survived by sister Eilene Biwer, son Troy (Charity) Johnson and their children Kacee (Adam) McPherson, Brittany Johnson, Troy Austin Johnson, Tate Johnson and Samantha Cardwell, daughter Tori Johnson and her children Saroi (Mike) Brown, Nicole (William) Bryant and Brandy (James) Steinbrook, son Doran Johnson, son-in-law David Schmidt and his children Megan and John Schmidt, step-children Tina (Dan) McCauley and Jimmy (Angi) Garmann, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.