Wallace D. “Wally” Schedel, 98
Wallace D. “Wally” Schedel joined Fae, his “little one,” in heaven on July 17, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Wallace Schedel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Wallace D. “Wally” Schedel, 98
Wallace D. “Wally” Schedel joined Fae, his “little one,” in heaven on July 17, 2022.
Wally was born on April 14, 1924, to German immigrants, Charles and Agnes Schedel in New Salem, ND. He grew up during the Depression Era and helped support his family during the “Dirty 30s.” He recalled that he and his older sister, Inez, pooled their small amount of money to buy Christmas presents for the younger kids. His family consisted of Inez (Sadie), Betty, Dean, James, and Norman.
Graduating from New Salem High School in 1942, Wally wanted to join the Navy but had to wait a short time to be drafted. He served in the Armed Guard as a 20MM anti-aircraft gunner, mostly in the South Pacific. After being released from service in 1945, he returned to New Salem. From 1945 to 1950, he and his friends had quite the goodtime, which he always called his “golden years.” During this time, he met his “little one,” Fae Steele.
He worked for Sid Olson Construction building telegraph and eventually power lines for the REA. He and Fae were married in 1951 in Sidney, MT. They settled in Wolf Point, MT where he went to work for REA Co-op Northern Electric. He told his boss that he did not know much about “hot work” (working on electrified power lines) but was told “you’ll learn.” Quite the training for one of the most dangerous jobs out there.
His oldest son, Charles, was born in Billings, MT on April 27, 1952, and they moved to Wolf Point shortly after. On March 10, 1959, their second son, Fred, was born. After working for Northern Electric for 22 years, the family moved to Lewistown in 1973 where he continued his REA career for Fergus Electric for the next 13 years. He retired at the age of 63.
He and Fae bought a motorhome and traveled around Montana and North Dakota fishing with her brothers and sisters. He and Fae had a goodtime during these fishing trips and had fond memories of the fun they had.
To be closer to their sons, and have access to better healthcare, they moved to Great Falls where they finished their lives. After losing Fae on November 20, 2018, he only wanted to join her, but was lovingly kept alive by his oldest son, Charles and Diana “Chick” Schedel.
After a very brief illness, he went to be with his “little one.”
Wally was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Inez Grey and Betty Haider; and brothers, Dean and James. He is survived by sons, Charles (Diana) and Fred Schedel; brother, Norman (Cynthia) Schedel; sister-in-law, Myrna Schedel; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews, and Phyllis Schindele whom he always treated as his own daughter.
Dad, there are many who will miss you, but we are comforted knowing you lived a good life and are now at peace with your “little one.”
Cremation has taken place and Dad and Mom’s joint urn will be put to rest in the Steele family plot in Grenora, ND at a time yet to be determined.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.