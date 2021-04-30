Wade ‘Rusty’ Williams, 66
Wade “Rusty” Williams, 66, of Williston, North Dakota passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota.
His Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Russ Evitt will officiate. Cremation has taken place. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at Funeral Home.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Rusty or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home is caring for the family.