Wade, (Rusty), Weston Williams, 66
Wade, (Rusty), Weston Williams, 66, of Williston, ND, passed away on April 29, 2021 at the Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND due to a massive heart attack.
His Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Russ Evitt will officiate. Cremation has taken place. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at Funeral Home.
Wade was born to Darrell J Williams and Doris A Williams in Moorhead, MN on November 15, 1954.
The Williams family moved from Moorhead, MN to Tioga, ND, then to Ray, ND, then to Newtown, ND, and finally settled in Williston, ND.
Wade, (Rusty), attended Rickard Elementary School and later attended Williston High School. Wade’s nickname was “Rusty” — it fit him well. After high school, Rusty spent some time in polishing school.
Rusty worked several years in the oilfield for Wisco Casing, then worked for Eagle Casing and transferred to Rock Springs, WY. Rusty later worked for HBNR driving truck and eventually started his own trucking company. Rusty lived in Wyoming for 30 years. Rusty had a love and great passion for horses; he enjoyed working with horses and owned two race-horses: Goveys Streakin’ Girl and Dori.
Rusty moved back to Williston, ND to live with his dad, Darrell; shortly after his mother, Doris, passed away; to help care for him. Rusty continued to drive truck for various companies until he retired in 2019.
Rusty enjoyed the outdoors; he spent a lot of time with his friends hunting, fishing, and golfing. Rusty’s adventurous spirit will forever be a part of those he has touched.
Rusty was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Williams; grandparents, Sam and Bertha Hoffman, Virgil and Bernice Williams; and several aunts and uncles.
Rusty is survived by his father, Darrell Williams; his older sister, Candace K Sartor; his younger brother, Rick J Williams and sister-in-law, Dwan Williams; four nieces and nephews – Elizabeth Langford, (mother of Alexis); Amy Williams, (mother of Lily and Ivy); Eli (Kayla) Williams, (parents of Kaydance and Anders); Wesley (Alecia) Williams, (parents of Weston and Aleeya).
Dearly loved and deeply missed. Rest in Peace!
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Rusty or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home is caring for the family.