Funeral for Vonnie Lambert, of Fairview, MT will be at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Culbertson High School in Culbertson, MT with Pastor Jay Cummins officiating. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Culbertson, MT under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. A family service will be at 6:00 P.M., Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Assembly of God Church, Poplar, MT. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Vonnie passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at her home in Fairview, MT.