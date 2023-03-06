640595d58b3f6.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Vonda Lee Prindiville

Vonda Lee Prindiville passed away on Tuesday February 28, 2023, in Richland, Washington. She was 83 years old. Her husband and other family members were by her side.

Vonda was born March 21, 1939, in Williston, North Dakota to Patrick and Myrna (Casey) Hughes. She was the oldest of seven children. Vonda graduated in 1957 from Epping High School. She was on the basketball team and played drums in the school band.

