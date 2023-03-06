Vonda Lee Prindiville passed away on Tuesday February 28, 2023, in Richland, Washington. She was 83 years old. Her husband and other family members were by her side.
Vonda was born March 21, 1939, in Williston, North Dakota to Patrick and Myrna (Casey) Hughes. She was the oldest of seven children. Vonda graduated in 1957 from Epping High School. She was on the basketball team and played drums in the school band.
After high school, Vonda met the love of her life, Alan "Mike" Prindiville. They were married on August 2, 1958, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Williston, North Dakota. Together they had five children. The family lived in North Dakota and South Dakota before relocating to Washington State, making Richland their home in 1968.
Vonda loved her family and always made sure they came first. Being a mother gave her great joy. She was a member of Christ the King Church and her Catholic faith was an important part of her life. She could often be found helping with many church, school and Knights of Columbus activities. She enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales with family, and playing bingo.
Vonda was known for her kindness and love of children, and (most) dogs. Her smile and friendliness were contagious. She was always willing to help others in any way she could.
Vonda worked as a receptionist and chair-side assistant for the Richland Dental Center for many years. She was extremely proud of being a hard worker and it showed. Her family, home and work reflected her dedication and commitment to everything she did.
Vonda is survived by her husband, Alan "Mike" Prindiville; daughters: Carrie D'Andrea (Ron), Mary Prindiville (Ken Rutledge), Laurie Noles, Michele Anderson (John); son, Greg Prindiville (Kerry); brothers: Dennis Hughes (Marge), James Hughes (Paula), Michael Hughes (Peggy), brothers-in-law: Pat Prindiville, Robert Egge; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Vonda is preceded in death by her parents, Myrna Hughes and Pat Hughes; stepfather, James Shannon; sisters, Kathryn Benoy and Patricia Egge; brother, Patrick Dunn Hughes; brother-in-law, Tom Benoy; and grandson, Travis D'Andrea.
Rosary service will be held March 7th at 1:30 PM at Christ the King Church. Family graveside service will be held March 8th at 3:00 PM at Sunset Gardens. Honorary pall bearers: Greg Prindiville, Dennis Hughes, James Hughes, Michael Hughes, Pat Prindiville and Robert Egge.
A funeral mass and gathering of family and friends are being planned for this summer. Date to be announced. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetgardenstricities.com
