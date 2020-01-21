Vivian (Vicky) Joseph, 96
Vivian (Vicky) Joseph, 96, of Williston passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center Chapel. Rev. Sheldon Sorenson will officiate and cremation will follow the funeral service. Interment will take place in the spring.
Vivian (Vicky) Blanche (Volney) Joseph was born August 26th, 1923, at home in Minot, North Dakota to Valentine (Vic) and Hulda (Schroeder) Volney. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. At age 5, Vicky and her family moved to Williston where she attended Webster School and Williston High School, graduating with the Class of 1941. She attended Business School in Minot and soon after moved to California with her friend Rosemary and worked in a military parts factory during WWII.
Vicky returned to Williston and worked at the family-owned Silver Grille. She met her first husband, Charles Hill, and they were married in New York City in 1947. The couple lived in Chicago and Vicky attended and graduated from Patricia Stevens Finishing School for Modeling. She loved the fashion world, modeling in the Chicago area. The couple returned to Williston where they ran a laundromat, and had two daughters, Janice and Tamara. The couple later divorced.
Never afraid to try new things, Vicky created a TV show called Keeping Fit with Vicky Hill where she exercised to Bill McFarlin’s organ music and interviewed guests. She also worked at Keatings Furniture and First National Bank in Williston. Vicky married Charles Joseph in 1967, and the couple was busy throughout their years together following the girls’ activities and traveling. Eventually they ran the family business together, Joseph’s Ready to Wear. Charles passed away in 2012.
Vicky loved reading and taking classes, such as karate, Jazzercize and painting. She enjoyed making delicious Lebanese cuisine for her family and friends. She was a longtime member of Saint Peters Episcopal Church, serving on the Vestry, teaching Sunday school and was active in the altar guild.
Vicky loved her family very much. Each grandchild had a special place in her heart and her great grandchildren brought her joy in her later years. She lived the last couple of years at Arbor House and Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home where she had many wonderful friends and caregivers.
Surviving Vicky are two daughters, Janice Joseph, Williston, and Tamara (Gene) Johnson; grandchildren; Leah (Ryan) Ellis, Kevin (Heidi) Johnson, and Bradley Johnson, great grandchildren; Ruby, Jack, and Ingrid Ellis, and Bryce Johnson, all of Williston, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Charles; brothers, Cecil Volney and Vernon Volney.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday January 22 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at Bethel on Thursday.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Vicky or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.