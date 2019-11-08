Vivian Illerbrun, 79, of Mission, TX, formerly of Williston, ND, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Waterford Assisted Living in Mission, Texas.
Vivian America Illerbrun was born in Alida Saskatchewan, Canada on April 26, 1940, the daughter of Eddie and Nellie Burns. She was raised and educated on the Farm South of Alida, Saskatchewan until she was 12 yrs of age. At that time her family moved to Glen Ewen.
Vivian married the Love of her Life, Gerald Joseph Illerbrun on July 17, 1957. They celebrated their 61st Anniversary in 2018. To this union two sons were born, Bryan Lynn and Wyatt Justin.
Vivian and Jerry lived in Estevan where they established Rocket Sales in 1967. Vivian also owned and operated a Beauty Salon in Estevan. Her first Beauty Salon was set up by her and her parents in the Family Hotel in Glen Ewen.
Vivian and Jerry moved to Williston in 1977, and established a branch of Rocket Sales there. They owned and operated their business until 1999 when they sold the business and retired.
Vivian and Jerry lived in the Bahamas in the winter months and lived in Williston during the summer months until 2009, when they moved to Mission, Texas. In 2011 they built a home in Mission and lived there permanently.
Vivian enjoyed doing crafts, quilting and knitting/crocheting. Vivian formed a group of women who sewed quilts for cancer patients in Mission out of her home. Vivian also enjoyed bowling, curling, golfing, cards and much more. She loved to entertain and cook. Every Christmas, Vivian would make a huge supper for her family and their close friends. She spent many summers with her grandchildren. She was very much a people person.
Vivian was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston and Our Lady of Guadalupe, while living in Mission, TX. She was active in Alter Society, Catholic Daughters and Ladies Petroleum Club.
Vivian is survived by her son, Wyatt Illerbrun and his daughter April; brother, Bobby (Donna) Burns; sister, Marilyn (Dennis) Stovin; grandsons, Jonathan Illerbrun, Jeremy (Rhonda) Illerbrun and their children, Makayzia, Ryleigh, Matt; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Nellie Burns; loving husband, Jerry Illerbrun; son, Bryan Illerbrun; sister, Beverly Paus.
In keeping with Vivian’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Her memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. A vigil will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9 am until 5 pm and at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to services.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com